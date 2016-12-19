A school district in Virginia has suspended the use of To Kill A Mockingbird within their cirriculum, pending a ruling on permenantly eliminating it along with Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. THIS MAKES ME SO MAD!! Those are two of my favorite books! GAH! Anyway, one parent bitched that her bi-racial kid was having a hard time reading To Kill A Mockingbird cuz of the dreaded “n-word.” Let’s not consider the fact that it’s one of the most revered novels about anti-black bigotry in the midcentury American South that has been a staple of school syllabi for 50 years. The mother, Marie Rothstein-Williams, said she believes the books are “great literature,” but said at a school board meeting, “There is so much racial slurs in there and offensive wording that you can’t get past that, and right now we are a nation divided as it is.” DUDE NOOOOOOOOOO! Parenting!! You’re doing it wrong!!!!!!!! If you haven’t read To Kill A Mockingbird in awhile, you should revisit it. I just finished reading it a few months ago, and wow. Some of the crap in there still rings true today. Talk about a powerful message.

Two sex shop employees scared an armed would be robber away by throwing dildos at him, in what is probably the most amazing surveillance video ever seen LOL. One of the employees who wants to be referred to as “Amy” was cleaning up around the check out area of Lotions and Lace in San Bernadino when a guy with a mask on his face came in the store and pulled out a gun. “I just thought he was trying to be funny, to scare us,” Amy said, “But then I saw the gun and it was like, really? I don’t have time for this.” So Amy starts yelling at the dude and then the guy grabs her, and that’s when Amy’s coworker started throwing giant dongs at him. Dude ran away with his tail between his legs. You go, girls!