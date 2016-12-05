Thank you to everyone who helped raise over $14,000.

All of the money raised will go to local Veteran charities in the JJO listening area. Including, but not limited to Badger Honor Flight, Ride to Recovery, Dryhootch, Vets Stand Down and many more.

Randy will hand deliver checks to all of these organizations.

The goals of the radiothon were delivered and met:

  1. Make our Veterans aware of opportunities available for them in our area

     2. Let people know who want to help our Veterans, what sort of opportunities are available to help

     3. Raise funds to help organizations that serve our Veterans.

 Scroll below to listen to artist interviews from the radiothon and more.

JJO couldn’t do this without the help of our sponsors, special thanks to:
 

ems_logo_reversed_tag beef-jerkey mfp-logo drslogolong infusion aflac williamthomas hj_logo_transparent_small ats madison-college-logo skinner-transfer-web1-e1358811902619 club-tavern

signarama-embroidme
 

Dan Educated Mortgage

 

Moose Club Tavern

 

Badger Honor Flight

 

Jesse James Dupree from Jackyl

 

DRS Ashphalt Paving

 

Beef Jerky Outlet Interview

 

Madison College Collision and Repair Shop

 

Edgewood College Military & Veteran Services pt 1
www.edgewood.edu/veterans
608-663-4266
Find them on Facebook @ECMVS

 
Edgewood College Military & Veteran Services pt 2

 

Vet Center

 

Veterans Stand Down

 
Vinnie Paul from Hellyeah

Share

Related Posts: