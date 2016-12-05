Thank you to everyone who helped raise over $14,000.
All of the money raised will go to local Veteran charities in the JJO listening area. Including, but not limited to Badger Honor Flight, Ride to Recovery, Dryhootch, Vets Stand Down and many more.
Randy will hand deliver checks to all of these organizations.
The goals of the radiothon were delivered and met:
- Make our Veterans aware of opportunities available for them in our area
2. Let people know who want to help our Veterans, what sort of opportunities are available to help
3. Raise funds to help organizations that serve our Veterans.
Scroll below to listen to artist interviews from the radiothon and more.
JJO couldn’t do this without the help of our sponsors, special thanks to:
Dan Educated Mortgage
Moose Club Tavern
Badger Honor Flight
Jesse James Dupree from Jackyl
DRS Ashphalt Paving
Beef Jerky Outlet Interview
Madison College Collision and Repair Shop
Edgewood College Military & Veteran Services pt 1
www.edgewood.edu/veterans
608-663-4266
Find them on Facebook @ECMVS
Edgewood College Military & Veteran Services pt 2
Vet Center
Veterans Stand Down
Vinnie Paul from Hellyeah