Thank you to everyone who helped raise over $14,000.

All of the money raised will go to local Veteran charities in the JJO listening area. Including, but not limited to Badger Honor Flight, Ride to Recovery, Dryhootch, Vets Stand Down and many more.

Randy will hand deliver checks to all of these organizations.

The goals of the radiothon were delivered and met:

Make our Veterans aware of opportunities available for them in our area

2. Let people know who want to help our Veterans, what sort of opportunities are available to help

3. Raise funds to help organizations that serve our Veterans.

Scroll below to listen to artist interviews from the radiothon and more.

JJO couldn’t do this without the help of our sponsors, special thanks to:







Dan Educated Mortgage

Moose Club Tavern

Badger Honor Flight

Jesse James Dupree from Jackyl

DRS Ashphalt Paving

Beef Jerky Outlet Interview

Madison College Collision and Repair Shop

Edgewood College Military & Veteran Services pt 1

www.edgewood.edu/veterans

608-663-4266

Find them on Facebook @ECMVS



Edgewood College Military & Veteran Services pt 2

Vet Center

Veterans Stand Down