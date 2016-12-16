Pizza Hut has teamed with Amazon and now you’re able to order a pizza through their voice command program, Alexa, without stopping your game play! Pretty cool, but slightly skynet-y. Is that a word? It is now…. aaaaanyway, when you prompt Alexa to “ask Pizza Hut” (or “open,” “tell,” or “use”) it will enable the skill — that is, Alexa’s built-in capabilities — and from there users can “start a delivery,” “re-order my last order,” or “order a favorite,” according to eater.com. You can order a variety of menu items, and also save your favorite order. Sweeeeet!