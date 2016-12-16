Keeping it local this week with Peter Gentry, owner, operator, brewer, janitor, valet parker and Madisons resident Katy Perry stalker at ONE BARREL BREWING on Atwood. His Kolsch is bomb and the breakfest beer stout just replaced coffee in your 32 oz slurpee mug you keep at your desk. For the wildcard, we kicked back with a Lattitude Pineapple Cocunut Pale Ale. The more of these you drink, the easier it is to forget that we live in a place called the frozen tundra. Enjoy you magnificent bastards!!!