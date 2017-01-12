An avalanche on I-70 in Colorado had traffic at a stand still for 10+ hours while crews worked on clearing the roadways.  Marc Keleske, owner of Chicago Pizza in Vail took matters into his own hands and reached #pizzahero status when he spent over 4 hours Tuesday driving 70 miles back and forth, delivering pizza to stranded motorists.  He says it’s something they do every winter, which makes him even more friggin’ awesome.

Share

Related Posts: