An avalanche on I-70 in Colorado had traffic at a stand still for 10+ hours while crews worked on clearing the roadways. Marc Keleske, owner of Chicago Pizza in Vail took matters into his own hands and reached #pizzahero status when he spent over 4 hours Tuesday driving 70 miles back and forth, delivering pizza to stranded motorists. He says it’s something they do every winter, which makes him even more friggin’ awesome.