A formerly homeless pizza shop owner in New York is making a Trump Pizza with the intent of donating all money from the pizza profits to the homeless shelter he once lived in. Hakki Akdeniz, 36, owner of Champion Pizza is offering the Trump pizza for $5,000-$10,000. The high end pizza features 23-karat edible gold leafs, Russian osetra caviar, shaved white truffles, and 7 different kinds of crazy named cheeses. People need to order their pizza a week ahead of time, and it’s available for order now….makes me wish I lived in New York and had ten grand laying around. I’d have to order pineapple on it though!!!