The big story that broke over the weekend was the announcement that the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus will close the 146-year-old show in May. They have a handful of shows to do in the mean time, but declining attendance combined with high operating costs are the reasons for closing. Don’t fret though! The executive director of Baraboo’s Circus World Museum said Sunday he’s “optimistic” after the announcement. Maybe even more people will be comin’ in to Baraboo to see the museum after the circus closes? Johnny thinks that creepy clowns had a lot to do with the circus going away.

#CATCHAT!

Check out this cat that loves sledding!

Look at this cat that can play “Find the Ball!”