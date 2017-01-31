Let’s head to Valley Center, Kansas, where a senior named Blake tapped into the soda black market at his high school and built an in-locker vending machine. Blake had a knack and love for engineering for pretty much his whole life, and when he noticed all of the extra space in his locker he figured there has to be a way to utilize that space. And he did! He built the in locker vending machine that offers two different soda choices for 75 cents each. He was getting about 6 different students buying soda during each break. DAMN,DUDE! Then, of course, the school administration found out and kiboshed his money making scheme. Turns out the soda machine he made breaks 2 different school rules. Blake is trying to work out something with the school to keep his vending machine going, but donating the $ to a school group or charity. Way cool, man!

Check out this inspiring metalhead pizza dude!!! LOVE IT!



A mom in Colorado complained to a Walmart manager for having condoms next to a Valentine’s Day display. OMG. Really? REALLY? “I have a 7, 8, 12 and 15-year-old. I don’t want any of them to be seeing that in the Valentine section. Keep it over in the pharmacy,” said the mom. Wow. If you can’t explain what condoms are to your kids you maybe shouldn’t be a mom. So tired of EVERYONE complaining about the STUPIDEST crap!

Looks like the next season of Making a Murderer will be hittin’ Netflix this year sometime. We don’t really know for sure what exactly will be covered in Season 2, but Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi are in Manitowac right now recording. If you haven’t watched the documentary, definitely do so, and I highly recommend reading “Indefensible: The Missing Truth about Steven Avery, Teresa Halbach, and Making a Murderer” by Michael Griesbach. Excellent book!