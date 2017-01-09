A dude in Houston was pulled over in December and the police thought they’d hit paydirt, a half pound of meth. Ross Lebeau, the driver, was cuffed, stuffed, and sat in jail for 3 days…the problem is, the police didn’t find meth, they found kitty litter. Ross’ dad had given him kitty litter in a sock to help his vehicle’s windows to not fog up (yes, this is a thing) and the police thought FOR SURE it was meth. They even did field tests on the substance that came back positive for meth TWICE! It wasn’t until the litter was tested by the county’s forensic lab that Ross got cleared, but the damage was already done! The news had been running his picture and name calling him a “drug lord” or “drug kingpin” and he’d already lost out on work. Him and his lawyer are looking at ways to make this not happen to anyone again. They don’t blame the cops, but they blame the equipment. Kind of scary!

Remember in late November when Buzzfeed wrote that s**tty hit piece on Chip and Joanna Gaines? The article accused them of being anti-gay because they go to a church in which the pastor had said some anti gay things in the past and because there haven’t been any gay couples featured on the show. A leap, I know. It was totally trashy and horrible journalism. Anyway, they finally responded, and it’s pretty awesome. Here are some of my favorite parts:

“If there is any hope for all of us to move forward, to heal and to grow – we have got to learn to engage people who are different from us with dignity and with love. Joanna and I have personal convictions. One of them is this: we care about you for the simple fact that you are a person, our neighbor on planet earth. It’s not about what color your skin is, how much money you have in the bank, your political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender, nationality or faith. That’s all fascinating, but it cannot add or take away from the reality that we’re already pulling for you. We are not about to get in the nasty business of throwing stones at each other, don’t ask us to cause we won’t play that way. …… Our family wants to fight for a world that knows how to lovingly disagree. We believe it starts when we operate from a position of love in all things. If your position only extends love to the people who agree with you, we want to respectfully challenge that position. We propose operating with a love so real and true that you are willing to roll up your sleeves and work alongside the very people that are most unlike you. Fear dissolves in close proximity. Our stereotypes and vain imaginations fall away when we labor side by side. This is how a house gets unified.” Check out the whole post here.

David Blaine got shot in the mouth in the name of magic and almost died… ALMOST.