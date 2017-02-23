Little Ceasers locations will be offering the new Smokehouse Pizza starting February 27. What is a Smokehouse Pizza? The Smokehouse Pizza starts with a large round pizza smothered with mozzarella and Muenster cheeses, then topped with slow-smoked beef brisket, pulled pork, Applewood-smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, and finished with a smokehouse-seasoned crust. It’ll be $9.

I reported this earlier in the week, but it’s worthy of a repost for #PizzaPthursday!!! Pizza Hut is offering 50% off orders thru February 27th. You gotta order online or with the app, and the discount is good for carryout or delivery. Just remember to tip your driver based on what your total would have been without the discount. The 50% off will show up at checkout, or you can use the code “FEBFIFTY” to apply it to your order. Way cool!

Happy #PizzaPthursday!!!