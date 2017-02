TRIXIES PICK SIX 2-16-17

We had the extreme privilege of hang’in with O’so owner, Marc Buttera and his wildchild, Dylan for Thursday’s pick six. Phenomenal beers you can get a leg up on right now at Trixies Liquor on East Washington Ave. Give it a listen and drink that beer!@!! Thanks Marc for the great beers and great company, see you in Plover!!!!