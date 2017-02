TRIXIES PICK SIX 2-2-17

Trixies Pick Six is killing it like an Aaron Rogers freak’in hail mary!! A great lime from New Belgium, the vaunted Buffalo Sweat straight outta Kansas, an excellent IPA form Door County, a big ‘ol rasberry from England, a Laganitas that carries the torch and my old Walkman cassette deck for no reason I found cleaning out my cubby. Drink up fool.