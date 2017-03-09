The new morning show CD “F+” is out and FREEEEEEEEEEEEE (cuz who would pay for this, seriously?!?!)!!

We’re hittin’ the road handing out free CDs, slingin’ 94 cent domestic taps and takin’ over happy hours.

Join us 5-7p at the following taverns & get your free CD!

3/16   Daly’s (1086 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie)

3/23    The Dump (105 W Edgewater St, Cambria)

3/27   Bobbleheads (2709 US-51, Janesville)

4/6    Missouri Tavern (7071 Kickaboo Rd, Waunakee)

4/12    Hogz & Honeez (W7771 State Rd 33, Beaver Dam)

4/19   Hogg Alley  (2008 Venice Beach Rd, Oconomowoc)

4/26   Club Tavern  (1915 Branch St, Middleton)

 

