Tool is going to make it’s music available for streaming very soon! They are reportedly in talks to get their tunes on spotify and apple music. That’d be bitchin’!!! Still waiting for the new record!!!

Haribo is building a plant in Wisconsin!!! Gummy bears FTW!!! The HARIBO project is expected to be completed in 2020 in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin providing 400 more jobs for Wisconsin. Whoooop! If you haven’t yet, check out these Amazon reviews for their sugar free gummies. LOL.

Southern Tier Brewing Company out of Lakewood, New York is making a Thick Mint Stout, which is apparently inspired by Girl Scout thin mint cookies. The 10 percent alcohol content imperial brew is part of Southern Tier’s “Blackwater” series which features dessert-inspired stouts such as “Choklat, Creme Brûlée, Choklat Oranj, and Salted Caramel.”The brewery produces more than 100,000 barrels of beer annually, but I wonder if this new series will pump that number up a ton. The beer description reminds me of Trixie’s Kiss, which was a chocolate mint stout she put out last winter. So delish. I friggin’ love beer.

A 3 year old mixed breed rescue pup saved the life of a small child in Michigan. One morning last week Peanut just started freaking out. She’s normally a very shy, timid, quiet dog so her owner was a little bewildered as to why should would be acting like so crazy, barking and running up and down the stairs. Eventually her owner let her out and she barreled into the field out back. Peanut’s owner followed and was eventually lead to a naked 3 year old girl curled up in a ditch. Peanut’s owner took the girl back home and called 911. Police eventually found her parents, the girl had wandered from her home. Peanut saved the day!!! Love it!!! Rescue dogs are THE BEST!

Check out this soccer player thanking his wife and girlfriend lol

Chuck Berry died over the weekend. He changed everything. True legend. Liked to watch girls pee, oh well. RIP Chuck.