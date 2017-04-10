Trixies Pick Six this week showed a pear cider I got buzzed on (I slammed it), Tokyo Slam from Karben 4 we could drink a keg of, Local Hero from Revolution Brewing we already knew and recommended from our Chicago brewery tour and three beeeeeerrrrrssssssss from Lakefront Brewing in Milwaukee. A lemondrop IPA you better not judge until you try, the Stein we had a solid number two and my champion, Fuel Cafe that you’ll wanna ice down and drink at work. (oh, sorry, thats the radio station!) Cheers mofo.