Lets go north of the border for that south of the border taste!! Tequila based booze??? We got it! Special thanks to Central Waters for three one off tequila beers you need to grab fast before its all gone!!! Cheers!!
This Week on Johnny & Greg
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 8:20 Mr Skin Live
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 6:40 Sex Fix
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO News of the Future
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 7ish SOUND LOUNGE ANNOUNCEMENT!!!
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 8:40 Brew Club Beer News
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Hump Day news!!!
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 8:40 Trixie w/ Pick Your 6 Craft Beer Review
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Pizza Pthursday!!!
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 8:30ish Comic James Adomian
- 9ish Big Hair Small Dongs
- 10ish Last Laugh