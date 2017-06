We’ve finally figured out the best way to reheat leftover pizza. It’s not the microwave or the oven…. it’s a skillet on the stove top. I SWEAR TO YOU! Try it and tell me I’m wrong. Here’s how you do it:

Step 1) Heat skillet to Med Low

Step 2) Put ‘za in skillet

Step 3 ) Cook 2 minutes or until crispy bottom

Step 4) Add 2 drops of water to skillet and cover

Step 5) Let steam for 1 minute

Step 6) EAT IT

You’ll never heat pizza up any other way, I promise you.