Chad Kroeger called Stone Sour “Nickelback light” and all hell broke loose. Here’s the clip, the shiz starts at about 8:15

So, naturally, Corey Taylor had to strike back.

Oye Oye Oye…. apparently Chad wanted some press. IDK. SMH.

Otto Warmbier arrived in Ohio from North Korea and then died the next day. Otto was busted trying to steal a poster of Kim Jong Un when he was on a trip to North Korea a few years ago. He was sentenced to 15 years in a labor camp, but that didn’t happen. We’re still unclear how or why he ended up in a coma, but he did, and North Korea kept it a secret for a long time. They finally revealed his health status and shipped him back to the states just in time for him to pass. Crazy shiz, but hey, WHY THE HELL ARE YOU GOING TO NORTH KOREA??? and WHY THE HELL ARE YOU BREAKING THE LAW THERE? I feel horrible for his family, but COME ON!

Carrie Fisher’s autopsy report came back this week and it revealed she had cocaine, ecstasy and heroin in her system. She died from sleep apnea and a combo of other factors, but doctors aren’t sure what, if any, effect the drugs had on her death. It’s well known Carrie suffered from mental health issues and it’s also well known that many people with said issues self medicate. There are a more than a few people saying they aren’t fans of hers anymore due to her autopsy and to them I say, “eff off then.” Any true fan of the princess is still a fan. She had demons she fought her whole life and I’m just glad we had her as long as we did. RIP Princess.

Johnny Depp pulled a bozo move and joked about assassinating the President.

COME ON DUDE!! What are you thinking??? WHY EVEN SAY THAT SHIZ??? And it was clearly a prepared “joke.” I just don’t get these celebs that run their mouth like this. I mean, he can be opposed to the President all he wants, but he has to know he has a large fan base, and in that fan base are irrational people, and what if, WHAT IF one of them follows through on his little comment here??? It’s like people don’t think ahead at all anymore. SMH.

A few mechanics rescued a kitty from the bumper of a Tesla, but how the hell did she get in there??!! The cat ended up being adopted by one of the workers at the shop and they named her Tessie. Awwwww!