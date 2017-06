Tasty azz beers this week include a Ginger Lemon from the KC, a cocktail rooted thing from Shorts called Melt my Brain, the always solid Ale Asylum with Tears of my Enemies and a special visit from 3Sheeps co-owner, James Owens from Sheboygan. A must stop and probably a new reason to finally get your ass to Sha-vegas. DO IT!! DO IT NOW!!!!!