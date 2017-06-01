TRIXIES PICK SIX featuring Next Door Brewings Brian Kreiter and Ben Spoehr, The Bubbler, the Peach Blossom, Pilsing Me Softly and the star of the show, HYPERBOLIC!! Get it at Trixies quick before its gone!! CHEERS!!!
This Week on Johnny & Greg
-
- Memorial Day
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 6:40 Sex Fix
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO News of the Future
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 8:40 Brew Club Beer News
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Hump Day news!!!
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 8:40 Trixie's Pick Your Six Craft Beer Review
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Pizza Pthursday!!!
-
- LIVE from Edge O Dells w/ Art of Dying!!!
- 6ish First Laugh
- 9ish Big Hair Friday
- 10ish Last Laugh
- FREE BEER FRIDAY!
- JJO Weekend Predictions