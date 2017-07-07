Hope you had a great 4th of July!!! Of course we have a whole bunch of fireworks mishaps to report on.

A 42 year old Chicago man was killed when a firework that is supposed to shoot 50 feet in the air didn’t go off, he checked on it, and it went off, right into his head.

Another Chicago man in his 40s lost a few fingers when lighting off fireworks in a parking lot

In Quincy, Mass a dude had to have part of his hand amputated after a firework exploded before he could release it.

A dude in Fargo picked up a firework that was on the ground and lit it and lost part of his hand. It was outside a bar and patrons went outside to see what the noise was all about. A witness said ““I along with several other guests stepped outside assuming it maybe had been a bad car wreck or something,” said Benjamin Lake Hamilton who was inside No Bull when the incident happened. “When we stepped out, there was a guy walking up to us on the sidewalk clutching what was left of his hands in his shirt and covered in blood.” YIKES

A fireworks display in Parker, Arizona caused a wildfire that was later contained.

There were a ton more, but we don’t have all day folks! Firework safety, yo!!

We need more information about this next video!!! There are kids swimming with this 9 foot alligator named Peach. Ummmm….WHAT? Aren’t you worried your kids will be eaten like popcorn chicken?

Footage has emerged of early Nirvana making a music video in a Radio Shack. This is before Dave Grohl joined the band, and before they were even called Nirvana!!! The guy playing drums is Dale Crover of the Melvins and the bands name at this time was “Ted Ed and Fred.” Awesome. LOL.