YO, THIRSTY PEOPLE!! Another great six custom picked to excite the senses and fill the gut..Milwaukee Brewing brings the Weekend at Louies with a blueberry backbone that makes you wanna eat pancakes and slap your momma! Snaggle Tooth Bandanna. Sounds funny, drinks like a beer better. A pale ale you need. Wyders Cider is a big ‘ol raspberry outta Vermont. DUH! Surley-#MERICA goes old school with the recipe and brings it home. This is the stuff your pappy used to drink when he got your momma to drop those pants. Blackrocks pours a coconut brown ale outta Michigan that ain’t even right! In a good way!! And of course, pound for pound, simply one of the best beers a man can get his hands on, Zombie Dust. In the six this week. Don’t piss off the beer gods, drink now!!!!
This Week on Johnny & Greg
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 8:20 Mr Skin Live
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Monday Morning Leftovers
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 6:40 Sex Fix
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO News of the Future
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 8:40 Trixie w/ Pick Your 6 Craft Beer Review
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Pizza Pthursday!!!
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 7:40 Kirby the Beer Sherpa
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 8:30ish Comic Drew Frees from the Comedy Club on State Street
- 9ish Big Hair, Small Dongs
- 9:20 Ale Asylum in studio
- 10ish Last Laugh