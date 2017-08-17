TRIXIES PICK SIX 8-17-17

A solid six shooter available now for sipping or slamming at Trixies Liqour on East Washington Ave. A beautiful lime pilsner, a new pale ale from 3 Sheeps, a knockout oatmeal stout from the braintrust at New Holland, Sixpoint just brought the seasalt and sour, Lakefront Brewery just got more “organiker” with “organika” and Blackrocks showed their hand with an american wheat brewed with honey and lavender. If this was an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, I would call it the terminator. The taste just doesnt stop. Cheers. My friends.