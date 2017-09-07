Johnny & Greg’s Trip to the Chip returns with CITIZEN ZERO!
We’re loading up a bus and heading to the Northwood’s with Leinenkugel’s October 26th – 27th!
$194 gets you and a guest:
- Live performance from CITIZEN ZERO
- 2 spots on the bus
- Overnight hotel stay for 2 at The Avalon Hotel
- A tour of the Leinenkugel Brewery
- BEER on the bus and BEER at the sound lounge
- Breakfast at the sound lounge and more!
MUST be 21.
Packages ON SALE NOW! CLICK HERE
Limited amount available.
From EAC Tours, Leinenkugels and 94 1 JJO!