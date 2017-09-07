Johnny & Greg’s Trip to the Chip returns with CITIZEN ZERO!

We’re loading up a bus and heading to the Northwood’s with Leinenkugel’s October 26th – 27th!

$194 gets you and a guest:

Live performance from CITIZEN ZERO



2 spots on the bus

Overnight hotel stay for 2 at The Avalon Hotel

A tour of the Leinenkugel Brewery

BEER on the bus and BEER at the sound lounge

Breakfast at the sound lounge and more!

MUST be 21.

Packages ON SALE NOW! CLICK HERE

Limited amount available.

From EAC Tours, Leinenkugels and 94 1 JJO!