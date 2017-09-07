Johnny & Greg’s Trip to the Chip returns with CITIZEN ZERO!

We’re loading up a bus and heading to the Northwood’s with Leinenkugel’s October 26th – 27th!

$194 gets you and a guest:

  • Live performance from CITIZEN ZERO
  • 2 spots on the bus
  • Overnight hotel stay for 2 at The Avalon Hotel
  • A tour of the Leinenkugel Brewery
  • BEER on the bus and BEER at the sound lounge
  • Breakfast at the sound lounge and more!

MUST be 21.

Packages ON SALE NOW! CLICK HERE
Limited amount available.

From EAC Tours, Leinenkugels and 94 1 JJO!

