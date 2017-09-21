NEW GLARUS BREWING!!!!!! DEB CAREY!!!! WINNER WINNER ALL BEER DINNER!!!! A huge thanks to the busiest woman on earth for giving us an hour with some really special beers…the legendary Cherry Stout, Raspberry Tart that sips like a fine wine, the Staghorn Octoberfest, Scream double IIPA, the legendary Spotted Cow and my personal jesus, Blacktop IPA! Gold medal winner at the beer Olympics!! Pick up maybe the finest six Trixies ever put together at Trixies Liqour on East Washington Avenue…