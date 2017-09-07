HOLY OKTOBERFEST BEERPOUNDERS!!! Trixie brought three outstanding makers in to showcase their malty masterpieces!! Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee, Revolution outta Chicago and current fave, An Oktoberfest Lager from Central Waters straight outta Amherst, Wisco…..gather friends and compare. Then eat a bag of Doritos. Bonus this week getting to meet Deadbird Brewings Nick Kocis and his beeermakin buddy Peter, the mastermind behind DROIDS ATTACK PYSCHO BOT!!! A bigass blood orange APA that brings the right amount of malt and blood orange…amazing!! Plus another visit to Muscleman double IPA with almost FOUR pounds of Cascade, Centennial and Simcoe per barrel….Finally, Deadbirds Devil Monkey New England Style IIPA..9.5 ABV..life is good!! Grab this six at Trixies Liquor on East Washington Ave. right now!!!
This Week on Johnny & Greg
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 8:20 Mr Skin Live
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 6:40 Sex Fix
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 9:20 Stix Zadinia of Steel Panther
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO News of the Future
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 8:40 Brew Club Beer News
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Hump Day News
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 7ish Trixie w/ Pick Your 6 Craft Beer Review
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Pizza Pthursday
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 8:30 Comic Ron Funches
- 9ish Big Hair, Small Dongs
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO Weekend Predictions