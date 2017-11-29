Hi gang!!!

Thanks to the generous JJO listeners we acquired a boat load of instruments during the 28 Hour Radiothon 4 the Kids!!! We need your help getting them in the hands of underpriveleged kids! What do we have???

Drum Set

Hohner Guitar

Squier Fretless Jazz Bass

Epiphone Flying V Guitar

Harmonia Guitar

LTD Guitar

King Trumpet

Vito Alto Sax

Epiphone Acoustic Guitar

Dean Electric Guitar

AND special thanks to Knapton Musik Knotes in Janesville for donating the following instruments:

Glaesel 15” Viola

FE Olds Trumpet

Holiday Jazz Body Electric Guitar with Case

Washburn Electric Guitar & Gig Bag

Randall Guitar Amp

FE Olds French Horn

Knapton Musik Knotes is offering 2 FREE LESSONS with each instrument! SO AWESOME!!

Do you know an underpriveleged kid that would love one of these instruments? Email me biatch@wjjo.com and tell me a little bit about the kid you’re nominating, which instrument you think they’d like and we’ll pick the recipients the week before Christmas. Thanks so much for participating in Dee’s Radiothon 4 the Kids, it was a huge success!!!