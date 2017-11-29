Hi gang!!!
Thanks to the generous JJO listeners we acquired a boat load of instruments during the 28 Hour Radiothon 4 the Kids!!! We need your help getting them in the hands of underpriveleged kids! What do we have???
Drum Set
Hohner Guitar
Squier Fretless Jazz Bass
Epiphone Flying V Guitar
Harmonia Guitar
LTD Guitar
King Trumpet
Vito Alto Sax
Epiphone Acoustic Guitar
Dean Electric Guitar
AND special thanks to Knapton Musik Knotes in Janesville for donating the following instruments:
Glaesel 15” Viola
FE Olds Trumpet
Holiday Jazz Body Electric Guitar with Case
Washburn Electric Guitar & Gig Bag
Randall Guitar Amp
FE Olds French Horn
Knapton Musik Knotes is offering 2 FREE LESSONS with each instrument! SO AWESOME!!
Do you know an underpriveleged kid that would love one of these instruments? Email me biatch@wjjo.com and tell me a little bit about the kid you’re nominating, which instrument you think they’d like and we’ll pick the recipients the week before Christmas. Thanks so much for participating in Dee’s Radiothon 4 the Kids, it was a huge success!!!