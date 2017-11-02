Epic sixxer this week with one from those crazy kids from UW brew’in up a storm with Wisconsin Brewing called Red Arrow, a sour Gose Ale from Lacrosse thats more cocktail than beer, Paoli’s very own Hop Garden goes big with Nuggetopia, a Pecan Ale straight outta St. Louis, New Glarus Brewing brings the Snowshoe Irish Amber Ale with a little nicey spicey and the shot heard ’round the world, Buffalo Sweat Oatmeal Cream Stout with Vanilla Bean!!! TOTES DELISH….START DRINKING WEAKLINGS!!!
This Week on Johnny & Greg
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 8:20 Mr Skin LIVE
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Monday Morning Leftovers
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 6:40 Sex Fix
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO News of the Future
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 8:40 Brew Club Beer News
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Hump Day News
-
- LIVE in the SOUND LOUNGE w/ THROUGH FIRE
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Pizza Pthursday!
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 9ish Big Hair, Small Dongs
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO Weekend Predictions