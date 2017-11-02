Epic sixxer this week with one from those crazy kids from UW brew’in up a storm with Wisconsin Brewing called Red Arrow, a sour Gose Ale from Lacrosse thats more cocktail than beer, Paoli’s very own Hop Garden goes big with Nuggetopia, a Pecan Ale straight outta St. Louis, New Glarus Brewing brings the Snowshoe Irish Amber Ale with a little nicey spicey and the shot heard ’round the world, Buffalo Sweat Oatmeal Cream Stout with Vanilla Bean!!! TOTES DELISH….START DRINKING WEAKLINGS!!!