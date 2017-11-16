WOWZA ZOZZA!! An excellent kickoff into drinking nirvana..The Lucky Buddha rears its beautiful head with the most beautiful trippy bottle in beer, Harvest Ale Wet Hop from Founders in Grand Rapids Michigan perfects its style, Maple Bock from Green Bays Hinterland comes in full of chocolate and roasty love, my favorite this week was Karben 4s Night Call, a bigass smoked porter that is pure joy in a bottle, Odd Sides from Grand Haven Michigan made Nut Bandit that hits the mark for hazelnut lovers and wrapping up with maybe one of the best ciders on earth, Octo Rock semi sweet cidar from one of our favorites, Shorts Brewery in Elk Rapids, Michigan….cheers, ya bastards!!!