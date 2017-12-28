Trixie nailed down some really amazing beers in this weeks pick six to pass those cold winter nights spent naked on a bear skin rug…a particular standout in this DJs belly was the Pearl Street Breakfest Beer, malty cream ale infused with coffee beans!! Smooth like an ice coffee and of course, props to our homies who drink like fish outta Lacrosse!! Uinta from Salt Lake City, “uinta”, I believe is mormon for, “take this bitch to poundtown!”..a vanilla porter that just adds enough chocolate malt to make you believe in Santa Claus! Did that make sense? Probably not….Plus we review Lake Louie, the legendary Left Hand Stout and a Kansas City Radler…cheers and beers.
This Week on Johnny & Greg
-
- Johnny and Greg's Christmas Parade!!!
-
- Best of JJO Sound Lounge
-
- Best of JJO Sound Lounge
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 7ish Trixie w/ Pick Your 6 Craft Beer Review
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Pizza Pthursday!
-
- ON AIR XMAS PARTY!!!
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 9ish Big Hair, Small Dongs
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO Weekend Predictions