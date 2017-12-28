Trixie nailed down some really amazing beers in this weeks pick six to pass those cold winter nights spent naked on a bear skin rug…a particular standout in this DJs belly was the Pearl Street Breakfest Beer, malty cream ale infused with coffee beans!! Smooth like an ice coffee and of course, props to our homies who drink like fish outta Lacrosse!! Uinta from Salt Lake City, “uinta”, I believe is mormon for, “take this bitch to poundtown!”..a vanilla porter that just adds enough chocolate malt to make you believe in Santa Claus! Did that make sense? Probably not….Plus we review Lake Louie, the legendary Left Hand Stout and a Kansas City Radler…cheers and beers.