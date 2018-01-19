DA BEER! DA BEER!! Another sixxer we drank and reviewed with Trixie this week was the always delicious Contorter Porter from the knuckleheads at Ale Asylum(Otto cant touch my golf game!) Eau Claire showed game with the Irish Red from Lazy Monk, Vengeful Spirit IPA from Stone is tweaked with pineapple, homers Great Dane has Barista Bock thats a lock with vanilla and chocolate(their pot pies rock!), Hop Rising Double IPA at 9% grew hair on places I didnt even know hair could grow and our very own Trixie dreamt up and delivered her second batch of Trixies Kiss, a beautiful tasting chocolate mint stout you’ll crave…the bad news? They only made 10 barrels! Stop in at Trixies at East Wash and grab a crowler before its gone….GET SOME!!!!!
This Week on Johnny & Greg
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 8:20 Mr Skin LIVE
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 6:40 Sex Fix
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO News of the Future
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 8:40 Brew Club Beer News
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 9:50 Josh Sterry of Chosen Few
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6 Minute Rice Legal Advice w/ Dick Rice
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Pizza Pthursday!
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 9ish Big Hair, Small Dongs
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO Weekend Predictions