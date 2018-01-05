DIG IN PEOPLE!!!! Toppling Goliath brings it back home literally to Decorah, Iowa for canning and you can see the diff..Lakefront Brewery checks in with a smoked maple that’ll put hair on your knuckles..New Glarus Cabin Fever with another perfect seasonal..Bells from Michigan has a Winter White Ale..for kicks, try the Blueberry Maple Stout, its for the sensitive lumberjack in all of us…and the blackberry pear cider from California checks very box…cheers, ya lushes….
This Week on Johnny & Greg
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 8:20 Mr Skin LIVE
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
- 6ish First Laugh
- 6:40 Sex Fix
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO News of the Future
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 8:40 Brew Club Beer News
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Hump Day News
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Pizza Pthursday!
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 9ish Big Hair, Small Dongs
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO Weekend Predictions