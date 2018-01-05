DIG IN PEOPLE!!!!  Toppling Goliath brings it back home literally to Decorah, Iowa for canning and you can see the diff..Lakefront Brewery checks in with a smoked maple that’ll put hair on your knuckles..New Glarus Cabin Fever with another perfect seasonal..Bells from Michigan has a Winter White Ale..for kicks, try the Blueberry Maple Stout, its for the sensitive lumberjack in all of us…and the blackberry pear cider from California checks very box…cheers, ya lushes….

