BEER HOUNDS ASSEMBLE!!!! Another special sixxer to keep the tummy happy..New Glarus Coffee Stout, dont ask, just drink..Bofferding from Luxemburg where I keep a mistress at my summer cottage…Capital Maibock so sweet and malty…Caramel Apple Loonjuice from Minnesota where dreams for a Superbowl go to die…a little Key Lime number from Untitled Art and my personal blue ribbon winner, Voodoo Ranger from New Belgium with a big juicy haze IPA…now go to your special place under the stairs and drink….