BEER HOUNDS ASSEMBLE!!!! Another special sixxer to keep the tummy happy..New Glarus Coffee Stout, dont ask, just drink..Bofferding from Luxemburg where I keep a mistress at my summer cottage…Capital Maibock so sweet and malty…Caramel Apple Loonjuice from Minnesota where dreams for a Superbowl go to die…a little Key Lime number from Untitled Art and my personal blue ribbon winner, Voodoo Ranger from New Belgium with a big juicy haze IPA…now go to your special place under the stairs and drink….
This Week on Johnny & Greg
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 8:20 Mr Skin LIVE
- 9 Joe of DED
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 6:40 Sex Fix
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO News of the Future
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 8:40 Brew Club Beer News
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 7ish Trixie w/ Pick Your 6 Craft Beer Review
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 9:30 Lotzza Motzza
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Pizza Pthursday!
-
- Greg Bair live from Sun Prairie Groundhog Day
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 9ish Big Hair, Small Dongs
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO Weekend Predictions