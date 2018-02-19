Heres the beer!!!! My favorite Ohio beer and official beer of the Lexington High School track team, Little Kings and the only part of Ohio that didnt suck…New Belgium pops a Raspberry Lime that tastes like kool aid, Guiness with a 20th Anniversary Stout and using the original recipe from 1817…the very simple Beer Me, a nice little lager from Michigan…Old Chub, not a knock on Greg but an excellent scotch ale from Colorado…and Fanny Pack from One Barrel in Madison, dig into these hops sissies…drink em while ya got em….