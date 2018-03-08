WHAT A SIX PACK!!!! WHAT A DEAL!!! Crispin Rose with a really nice pounder that might sneak up on ya…Lakefront Brewery Maibock comes in smooth at 7%…Tom Porter out Lake Louie way drops a raspberrie/chocolate bomb with Winters Mistress…Bad at football, great at beer, Fair State from Minneapolis brews up an old school IPA…take the Irish Blessing from Boulder Beer Company, an aged coffee stout soaked in oak chips…and then, The Craic, an Irish Red IPA, malty to, a damn near masterpiece….the sixxer is waiting for ya right now at Trixies on East Wash….lifes to short to drink crap, cheers….