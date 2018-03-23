WHAT!!!&!@$ Lemonade and Ice Tea beer?? Its might sound weird ’til you pound the lemonade IPA, then you’ll have all the facts you need….Karben4 has Lady Luck, Imperial Red Ale you’ll never stop drinking…Founders staright outta Michigan pours an Imperial Brown Ale with coffee, not covfefe, that has a bitter edge…Sam Adams with a new entry in the lager/ale file and my favorite pounder, Tears Of My Enemies from Ale Asylum, smooth as hell flavor that goes miles…pick this six up at Trixies Liqour on East Wash or we kill Greg….
This Week on Johnny & Greg
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 6:40 Sex Fix
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Hump Day News
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 7ish Trixie w/ Pick Your 6 Craft Beer Review
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Pizza Pthursday!
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake @ 8
- 9ish Big Hair, Small Dongs
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO Weekend Predictions