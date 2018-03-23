WHAT!!!&!@$ Lemonade and Ice Tea beer?? Its might sound weird ’til you pound the lemonade IPA, then you’ll have all the facts you need….Karben4 has Lady Luck, Imperial Red Ale you’ll never stop drinking…Founders staright outta Michigan pours an Imperial Brown Ale with coffee, not covfefe, that has a bitter edge…Sam Adams with a new entry in the lager/ale file and my favorite pounder, Tears Of My Enemies from Ale Asylum, smooth as hell flavor that goes miles…pick this six up at Trixies Liqour on East Wash or we kill Greg….