In an effort to get even more instruments into the hands of underprivileged kids, we have expanded the drop off window and added a new location to accept your instrument donations! Knapton Musik Knotes in Janesville is accepting donations during business hours, as are we here at the station (730 Rayovac Drive, Madison M-F 8a-5p) up until the end of the Radiothon for the Kids August 22nd at 10am. So if you see an instrument at a garage sale that needs some work, scoop it up and drop it off to either Knapton or JJO and we’ll get it refurbished and ready to give away by the end of the year. Thanks for all that you do to help our community! Appreciate you all!!!