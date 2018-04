Heres six that’ll get ya a little sideways..Lakefront with Kenny Scotch that will put hair where ya didnt have it..Lake Louie just dropped POP 834…Blueberry/lemonade shandy-ish from the always dependable Saugatuck..Revolution Brewing with another crusher, this time, called Sun Crusher..Clawhammer from Door County, a really clean tasting Pils and Deschutes with Passionfruit IPA, the anchor and absolute heavyweight champ in this sixxer…shut up and drink…or whatever….