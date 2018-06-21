Watermelon and seasalt???!?!! HOGHEAVEN!!!! From the freaks at Founder, plus New Glarus with StoneSoup, Pearl Street outta Lacrosse got that IPA fever with Rumpshaker, O’dell and Lefthand check in and Blakes Hard Cider has a pineapple sage that will make you wonder why you didnt think of it…cheers…weirdos….