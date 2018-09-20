Whoa, what an eclectic crazy mashup of fall beers..Chai Solstice will get ya chai high, Verona is more than just Epic, its Hop Haus epic!! Try this little sexy amber out..Hofbrau is the real deal staright out Germany..Lactose Panda is a great new twist on the stout front, milkiness and chocolate big time!! Pallet Jack is back by way of Door County and never dissapoints and the koo dee graw, The Hemperor, Hemp Pale Ale, smells like you know what but hold that high, its hemp hearts, so no monkey business!! Come on, live a little, lets get CRAZY!!!!