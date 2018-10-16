Hi gang!!!

Thanks to the generous JJO listeners we acquired a bunch of instruments during the 28 Hour Radiothon 4 the Kids!!! We need your help getting them in the hands of underpriveleged kids! What do we have???

2 – Electric Guitars w/ amps

2 – Acoustic guitars

1 – Full size Violin

1 – 15” Viola

1 – Cello

Knapton Musik Knotes is offering 2 FREE LESSONS with each instrument! SO AWESOME!!

Do you know an underpriveleged kid that would love one of these instruments? Email me biatch@wjjo.com and tell me a little bit about the kid you’re nominating, which instrument you think they’d like and we’ll pick the recipients the week before Thanksgiving. Thanks so much for participating in Dee’s Radiothon 4 the Kids, it was a huge success!!!