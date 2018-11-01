PICK SIX OF THE GODDDZZZ!!! Go ahead, dip your big toe into St-Ambroise Oatmeal Stout from Canada doncha know!! Lagunitas Hop Stoopid is hop legit!! Boulevard outta KC drops a tart apple radler thats literally perfect…Green Bays Hinterland never sleeps as evidence of Maplebock made with real maple syrup..Great Dane made mosaic saison that only tasting will explain and Corona clocks in with Corona made in Mexico, dont ask, just drink it and you dont need the lime, really great Mexican Lager….cheers ya bastards!!!!