This Week on Johnny & Greg
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 8:20 MR SKIN
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 6:40 Sex Fix
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Future News
- JJO SOUND LOUNGE ANNOUNCEMENT
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- LIVE IN THE SOUND LOUNGE
- w/ P.O.D.
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Pizza Pthursday
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 9ish Big Hair Small Dongs
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO Weekend Predictions