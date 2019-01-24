Big bubbly dark and creamy this week…Great Dane drops the Brut IPA(new IPA style?), Harley Davidson checks in with their anniversary lager that was a three fold effort in Milwaukee, Ace with a super gingery ginger cidar, the always dependable New Glarus with Cabin Fever, bock style and Lakefront with a MyTurn called Anai, mexican hot chocolate with a hot pepper twist!!! Cheers you frozenass beer drinkers!!!!