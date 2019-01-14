Monster beers from Stone Brew, Potosi’s Dopplebock that might require some chewing, Budweiser shows up dressed in bourbon, New Belguim made a Brut IPA and a Hazelnut outta Detroit that took our tasting by storm! Cheers…
This Week on Johnny & Greg
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 8:20 Mr Skin Live
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 6:40 Sex Fix
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Pizza Pthursday!
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 9ish Big Hair, Small Dongs
- 10ish Last Laugh