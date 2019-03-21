Another great sixxer this week from Trixie and bonus time with Tom Dufeck from Plain Spoke in Sun Prairie..he put out Bourbon Smash and its just as good as his mule in a can, dude knows what hes doing!! Plus New Glarus checks in, Great Lakes nails down an IPA, New Belguim drops the watermelon, Next Door goes to the dark side with Darth Porter and Seattle Cider puts some gin flavor with apple and nails it like a stuck pig!!!! ok, gotta go drink now….