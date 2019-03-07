It’s that time again! The morning show hits the streets w/ their worst of CD! Pick up “TURD POLISH” and hang w/ your favorite, or least favorite radio “personalities” at the following locations:

ALL STOPS ARE 5-7PM

3/21 – Missouri Tavern ( 7071 Kickaboo Rd, Waunakee, WI 53597) – 94 cent taps

3/28 – Daly’s (1086 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590) – 94 cent taps Bud Light

4/4 – Thirsty Beaver (500 Madison St, Beaver Dam, WI 53916) – 94 cent beers

4/11 – Milwaukee Street Roadhouse (210 Milwaukee St, Johnson Creek, WI 53038) – 94 cent taps

4/18 – Ferry Crossing (9542, 306 Main St, Merrimac, WI 53561) – 94 cent taps

4/25 – Hogg Alley (2008 Venice Beach Rd, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) – 94 cent domestic taps and taco night

5/2 – The Dump (105 W Edgewater St, Cambria, WI 53923) – 94 cent taps

5/8 – Thirsty Goat (3040 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, WI 53711) – 94 cent domestic taps