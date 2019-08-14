So this week a few heavy hitters drop new styles on your head..Deschutes, or “beer god” as I like to call them, went all sour with a berry tart..Northern Lights in Ashland, Wisco, do a really interesting and tasty cream ale..two doctors, who know a nasty rash when they see one also know a good beer when they brew it, so they made a double IPA red ale you will really like and of course Tom Defuk, of Plain Spoke fame, stopped in with the MOJITO in a can!! will wonders never cease??? Its beautiful and a big ‘ol buzz ready 10%, so be prepared to leave the party with someone elses underwear on your head. cheers. and oh yea, drink more, you’ll feel better.