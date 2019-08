Win a Brew Party Session for you and 31 of your friends, in which your party will work one-on-one with the Brew master to create your very own brew recipe and name it! Once the beer is ready and on Tap, each participate will be notified to come in, taste it and if they choose, can buy a growler of the beer to go, which is only available to them!

Plus

Get Bonus Entries For Sharing on Facebook And Twitter

ENTER TO WIN BELOW!

(Must be 21 to enter)