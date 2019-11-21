GUINESS MILK STOUT!?! IRON MAIDEN LAGER!?! BRANDY OLD FASHIONED IN A CAN!?! CHECK EM ALL OFF RIGHT NOW I LOVE CAPITAL LETTERS!!
This Week on Johnny & Greg
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 8:20 Mr Skin LIVE
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Monday Morning Leftovers
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 6:40 Sex Fix
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 10ish Last Laugh
- JJO News of the Future
-
- 6ish First Laugh
- 8ish Fake at 8
- 9:40 Sex Fix Replay
- 10ish Last Laugh
- Hump day news!
-
- DEER CAMP KICK OFF AT I-39 SUPPLY!
-
- BEST OF TRIP TO THE CHIP